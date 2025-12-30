Young athletes gathered at Optimist Park during the Aug. 2 Fellowship of Christian Athletes of softball camp led by Laurinburg natives.

LAURINBURG —The New Year is upon us and what a year for Scotland County sports. From baseball in the summer to softball in the spring. There were so many memories from the 2025 Scotland sports scene. As 2026 approaches, here are the top stories from the year.

No. 8 Hooligans ride momentum into postseason

In their inaugural season, the Highland Hooligans became the baseball excitement for Scotland County, reaching the playoffs, where they would lose in the first round. Given that the players were newcomers to an unfamiliar town, they still managed to create a memorable season. Fans packed Legion Park, as the games offered excitement, joy and a taste of baseball to a county dominated by football.

No. 7 Hometown heroes inspire the next generation

Five standout softball athletes, two of Scotland County’s own, Dawson Blue and Madison Dixon, along with Maddie Johnson, A’mari Adams and Lilly Fulghum — all of whom are attending prestigious universities — brought a softball camp to inspire young female athletes. The camp focused on teaching the fundamentals of softball and spreading the gospel.

No. 6 Kymani Atiles named state’s leading tackler

Kymani Atiles was a force for the Fighting Scots football team. In only his first year with the team, he quickly became one of the leaders of the team. Atiles not only finished the season as the team’s leading tackler, but he also led the state in tackles.

No. 5 Zamir White honored as Scots roll past Lumberton

Zamir White is one of the all-time greatest players in Scotland County history and had his jersey retired at Pate Stadium. White played football at Scotland High, where he left his mark as the school’s greatest running back. He then committed to the University of Georgia and was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

No.4 Bailey becomes Scotland Co. winningest coach

When you think of Scotland football icons, many may think of Zamir White or Jaylend Ratliffe, but rarely do you hear of head coach Richard Bailey. On Sept. 5, Bailey became the winningest coach in Scotland County history with 135 victories. Over the course of more than a decade, coaching at Scotland High, he has guided players to illustrious football careers.

No.3 The legacy of Al Blades

A pioneer of the local sports scene and a lifelong member of the community, Al Blades is a Laurinburg legend. When it comes to local sports and making an impact, there is no better figure than him. In this article, we sit down with him to reflect on his life story and how he became a Laurinburg icon.

No. 2 McLean named Freshman of the Year

Scotland High football star Michael McLean became the first player since Zamir White to be honored with the Player of the Year award. McLean was named Freshman of the Year and put together one of the best seasons in school history. He finished his freshman season by earning a scholarship from North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a First-Team Freshman All-State selection and the school record of seven touchdowns in a single game.

No. 1 Scotland softball sees championship dreams end with Game 2 loss to Rockingham County

What a season from the Scotland softball team! The excitement this team generated throughout Scotland County was exactly what fans had hoped for. Scotland softball made school history with four consecutive conference championships from 2022 to 2025, 29 wins (the most wins in a single season) and the first softball team to win a regional championship and to play in a state championship.

The Lady Scots featured the No. 1 pitcher in the state in Avery Stutts, who broke the record for the most strikeouts in a four-year career, while Addison Johnson broke the all-time stolen base record.

Honorable Mentions

Scotland High announces 2025 All-Conference Football Honors

Avery Stutts named finalist for North Carolina high school softball player of the year

Taylor Johnson represents Scotland at swimming states

Romain honored for 100 career wins

