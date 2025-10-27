Former Scotland running back Zamir White is honored during halftime with the retirement of his jersey. Shown are athletic director Pat Williams, left, head coach Richard Bailey, Zamir White and Laura Bailey.

LAURINBURG — Dominating performances on the football field are rare, but Scotland High’s showing Friday, Oct. 24, was one to remember. On a night dedicated to retiring former running back Zamir White’s jersey, the Scots made the occasion even more memorable with a 48-24 win over the Lumberton Pirates.

Freshman running back Michael McLean totaled 170 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns, while junior quarterback Bryson Powell turned in his best performance of the season, completing 9 of 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Scotland had three players throw touchdown passes — junior wide receiver Samier Pate, junior quarterback Collin Hill and Powell. Pate led the team in receiving with five receptions for 53 yards. Senior Deondre Braddy stepped in for an injured Tyjurian White and rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

“We wanted to throw the ball and scheme guys open,” head coach Richard Bailey said regarding the offense’s performance. “We completed passes, some for touchdowns and big gains, which is a positive for us because we needed to prove that we could throw the ball, because teams are stacking the box.”

The Scots gained 278 yards of total offense and held the Pirates to 179 yards, with a mere three passing yards. Scotland went into halftime leading 48-0. Senior Kymani Atiles and junior Rasheme Wilkerson were the team’s leading tacklers, with Atiles recording seven tackles and Wilkerson six. Additionally, senior RJ Bethea had the team’s only sack.

“Defensively, we looked great. It looks like we gave up 24 points, but we had our junior varsity players start in the second half. However, I’m still pleased with how they played in the first half,” Bailey said.

Former running back Zamir White was honored during halftime with a heartfelt ovation from the fans at Pate Stadium.

A former five-star prospect, White was ranked as the nation’s top running back in 2018. During his senior season at Scotland High School, White rushed for 2,086 yards and scored 34 touchdowns. He then committed to the University of Georgia, where he rushed for 2,043 yards and 25 touchdowns in three years, ultimately winning a national championship in the 2021-22 season with the Bulldogs.

White was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He scored his first career touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14, 2023. Over four NFL seasons, he has appeared in 43 games and rushed for 729 yards and two touchdowns. His best year came in 2023, when he ran for 451 yards and a touchdown on 104 carries in 17 games.

White was full of emotions Friday when he reflected on what it meant to have his jersey retired at his alma mater.

“For me to come back here [Scotland High School] and have my jersey retired is huge for me. Going from here to college and to the NFL, it feels amazing,” White said. “When I came here, there was no Zamir White; my main goal was to come here and work hard. Coach Bailey and my family prayed for me and led me in the right direction.”

With the win, Scotland (7-2) sets up an early playoff showdown as they prepare for their final regular-season matchup. This home game against the Cape Fear Colts will determine first place in the 6A/7A conference on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.

