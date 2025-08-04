A’mari Adams, (right, in red) and Madison Dixon (right, in white) share a moment with campers during the FCA softball camp at Optimist Park.

LAURINBURG — This past weekend, on Aug. 2, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) camp went above and beyond to help instill the core fundamentals of softball while building character, discipline and teamwork among the youth at Optimist Park.

The camp provided drills for participants aged 8-14, emphasizing fundamental skills. These included learning how to field ground balls, proper throwing techniques, base running, fielding outfield balls and detailed instruction on hitting a softball.

Saturday’s camp featured standout athletes A’mari Adams, Maddie Berry, Madison Dixon, Maddie Johnson, Lilly Fulghum and Dawson Blue. All of whom are attending prestigious universities to further their careers in softball and brought leadership, skill and inspiration to young female athletes.

Scott Sellars is the chairman for the softball and baseball committee at Optimist Park. Sellars had a hand in seeing many young athletes come through Laurinburg, this day was yet another example of Laurinburg’s tradition of producing talented, dedicated athletes.

“We were fortunate; Dawson Blue contacted us wanting to do a camp for softball that would sponsor the Fellowship of Christian Athletes program for local schools,” Sellars said. “FCA has been a big part of Dawson Blue and Madison Dixon’s life. This was the opportunity to give back to their community, and it was a no-brainer to provide the Optimist field for these athletes.”

Dawson Blue and Madison Dixon are Laurinburg natives and played at Optimist Park. Both ladies embody the spirit and talent that define Laurinburg’s athletic tradition. Continuing that legacy, Blue is committed to Oklahoma State University, and Dixon has committed to Wingate University.

“It feels good to come back and really inspire the girls,” Blue said. “I was once in their shoes, and to be able to show them you can come from a small town and there are bigger things for you and to have a love for softball.”

“These are the people and families I have known my whole life. It’s great to give back to the younger kids, the ones that look up to you and are excited to see you when you’re playing. It is always great to share the knowledge of softball,” Dixon said.

The game of softball was not the only focus; the gospel was also shared with the children present. The pair expressed their love for Christianity and how it drives them.

“I want these young female athletes to learn about Jesus,” Blue said. “For them to learn about Jesus through the game of softball, it means so much to me.”

“It’s great to share the gospel. The kids listened really well; they wanted to get better. Being out here, you see all they wanted was to get better and have fun,” Dixon stated.

Phillip Blue, one of the camp facilitators, expressed what it meant for respected, accomplished athletes to devote their time back to their home.

“I’m as proud as I can be. We wanted to give these girls the opportunity to learn the game of softball,” he said. “For these young athletes, to see older athletes who are going to college. It lets them know they can be in their shoes one day. The opportunity for them to give back is a skill they can learn and do for the rest of their lives.”

With the summer coming to an end, Blue and Dixon embark on the next step in their athletic and academic careers.

“Depend on God more,” Blue stated. “Implement him into my life more. While I’m playing softball, I’m depending on my skills and sharpening them to get better.”

“God has my back, through whatever challenges I go through. Even on the softball field when things are not going my way, it is all in God’s plan. I’m living my life by what God wants,” Dixon said.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.