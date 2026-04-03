RichmondCC’s 911 degree program expands to Piedmont Community College

HAMLET — Piedmont Community College (PCC) is the latest school to partner with Richmond Community College to offer a 911 telecommunications degree.

PCC is the 13th community college to collaborate with RichmondCC on the 911 Communications & Operations degree it developed several years ago with support from the N.C. 911 Board and N.C. Department of Information Technology. The associate degree program provides advanced education for current 911 telecommunicators, and it also serves as a pipeline for the next generation of telecommunicators.

Because it is offered online, individuals across the state can enroll, bringing vital skills training to many rural communities.

“I’m excited to partner with RichmondCC to bring this degree to our service area,” Dr. Kevin Lee, PCC president said. “This partnership will allow us to play a role in alleviating the national shortage of this crucial career.”

Enrolled students will complete 47 hours of the degree at PCC and the final 18 hours online through RichmondCC. Potential career opportunities include local government emergency communication organizations, county sheriff’s departments, 911 emergency dispatch operations and more.

“It is an honor to partner with Piedmont Community College to expand the 911 Communications and Operations program,” Brent Barbee, RichmondCC president said. “We appreciate the leadership provided by Dr. Lee to bring this great career pathway to Piedmont’s service area. We can all benefit by collaborating and promoting community college programs that help our communities and provide jobs for our students.”