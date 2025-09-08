LAURINBURG — Longtime head coach and Scotland County legend Richard Bailey is now the winningest coach in Scotland history with 135 victories.

Bailey reached the milestone after their 27-19 road victory on Sept. 5 against the Ashley Screaming Eagles.

For over a decade, Bailey has been the head coach at Scotland High School, where he has guided countless athletes who left their mark on the program. Now, it is his turn to etch his name in the history books.

Bailey took to Facebook to express his gratitude.

“Honored to have been a part of a lot of great teams and surrounded by a bunch of great players and coaches. Thanks to Laura Bailey for supporting me in this rollercoaster. Go Scots!”