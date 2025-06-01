GREENSBORO —The Lady Scots softball team saw their 3A state championship hopes come to an end with a 1-0 loss at the hands of the Rockingham County Cougars on Saturday afternoon. Scotland previously lost Game 1 on Friday night by a score of 5-2 and needed a win in Game 2 to force a decisive Game 3. Scotland ends their season at 29-3 overall with the loss while Rockingham County finishes their 3A state championship season with a 28-1 overall record.

Head Coach Adam Romaine was beyond proud of what his team has accomplished during an incredible season. While falling just short was of course a tough pill to swallow, there’s a lot of pride Romaine can take away from what the 2025 Scotland softball team was able to do during a special season.

“I told my girls our whole season isn’t judged off this game today or just this state championship series,” Romaine said. “I’m proud of this year’s team, the way they played all year long, these girls never quit. Hands down the best team I’ve ever coached in my 21 years, it was just amazing to be apart of.”

The game would remain scoreless all the way until the bottom of the seventh, when the Cougars would get the winning run they needed thanks to a one-out double from Lily Strittmatter and a game winning RBI single from Kennidy Kirby. Rockingham County had twice as many hits as the Scots (8-4) with no errors committed on either side.

Addison Johnson, Avery Stutts, Emily Sampson and Addison Ratley had one hit apiece. Dawson Blue drew a pair of walks while Sampson also drew one.

Stutts gave Scotland 6.1 innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts against one walk. She threw 101 pitches (73 strikes) to the 28 batters she faced.

Romaine thought the Scots played much better on Saturday afternoon than they did on Friday night. When two great teams collide, all it usually takes is a couple of big plays to swing a game, which the Cougars were able to get at the right time.

“Today’s game was definitely a better game than last night’s, what we did even at the plate and definitely on defense,” Romaine said. “We had multiple chances to break the ice and scratch a run in a couple different innings. I tip my hat to Rockingham County, they did what they had to do and they had the timely hits at the right time.”

Elsewhere in the state championships, West Wilkes took home the 2A state title with a 3-2 win over North Lenoir in Game 2 after taking the first contest 9-1. Union Academy won the 1A matchup against Perquimans in two games by scores of 10-0 and 4-1 while South Caldwell beat D.H. Conley in the 4A showdown with 3-1 and 6-3 victories.