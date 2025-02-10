CARY —The 3A NCHSAA swimming state championship meet took place over Thursday and Friday at the Triangle Aquatic Center. The Scots were represented at the meet by junior Taylor Johnson, who qualified for and competed in the women’s 200-yard individual medley (IM) and 500-yard freestyle events.

Johnson finished in 12th place in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:21.06. The time was a .07 second drop from her seed time of 2:21.13. Johnson finished in eighth place of the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:26.05, which was over 10 seconds faster than her seed time of 5:36.77.

Johnson’s performances gave Scotland 16 team points (five from the 200-yard IM and 11 from the 500-yard freestyle), which put them in 28th place out of 44 competing schools. Lake Norman Charter was the women’s team champion with 360 points scored, 175 points clear of second placed Central Cabarrus.

Lake Norman Charter also won the men’s side of the competition with 256.5 points scored. That total was 86.5 points ahead of second placed Carrboro.

Women’s wrestling finishes in ninth at Mideast Regional

The Scots scored 39 team points to come in ninth place out of 51 competing teams. Hoke County led the way with 188 points scored, 36.5 points ahead of second placed Jack Britt, who scored 151.5.

The highlights of the competition for Scotland were the qualifications of Carmin Moore and Latia Williams for the state championship. The pair will return to the state championship competition a year after becoming the first Scotland women wrestlers in history to qualify.

Moore (145) took home the region championship while Williams (152) finished in fourth of her weight class. Moore scored 28 points for Scotland while Williams added 11.

Moore won four different matches via fall. She took home victories against Tatiana Reitnauer of Willow Spring, Sierra Gruber of Cardinal Gibbons, Savannah Chesney of Apex and Isla Flechsenhaar of Union Pines.

Williams defeated Abigail Pursley of Union Pines via decision and Jazzymn Kessey of Hoke County by fall. Williams also received a bye in the championship round one.

The individual state championship will take place over a three-day period from Feb. 20-22. The competition will take place at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro.