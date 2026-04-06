Scotland softball advanceswith 18-4 blowout victory

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High softball team advances to Round 2 of the Robeson County Slugfest Tournament after defeating the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes, 18-4, on Saturday.

In a game tied 2-2 entering the second inning, the Scots would break the game wide open with two runs in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and nine in the fifth.

Ramsey Hale had four hits and three RBIs; Nevaeh Lewis recorded three hits and three RBIs. Haydynn Lowery, Khloe Radford and Kaleigh Leviner would have two hits each. Scotland would outhit Fairmont 15 to 6.

Lowery pitched all five innings, gave up four hits, four runs (one was earned), walked four and struck out five.

Scotland will face East Columbus in Round 2 of the Robeson County Slugfest at 4 p.m. at Purnell Swett High School.