Kymani Atiles brings down a Dillon Wildcats ball carrier during the season opener at Pate Stadium on Aug.22, 2025.

LAURINBURG — Fighting Scots senior linebacker Kymani Atiles has been recognized as the state’s leading tackler, totaling 128 tackles with 18.3 tackles per game, according to an announcement Tuesday from The County Sports Facebook page.

Atiles has been one of the newest additions to the Scotland football team alongside defensive coordinator Chris Metzger. Atiles has become a cornerstone for the Scots’ defense, with his energy and passion shown on the football field.

So far this season, he has posted 128 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, one interception, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

His best overall performance occurred in Week 7 against the Terry Sanford Bulldogs on Oct. 10, where he recorded 21 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. His highest tackling performance took place in Week 4 versus the Overhills Jaguars on Sept. 12, where he achieved a total of 23 tackles.

