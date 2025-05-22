LAURINBURG —Scotland senior and Memphis commit Avery Stutts has been named one of 15 finalists for the 2025 player of the year award in North Carolina high school softball. Voting has been open since Tuesday and will remain open until Sunday, June 8 at 11:59 PT. You can vote for Stutts via the Sports Illustrated article here: Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school softball player of the year?

Stutts has been a dominant force on the mound the entire season for the Scots, going 24-1 with an ERA of 0.18 (four earned runs allowed this seas0n). She has totaled 303 strikeouts across 156 innings of work while opposing batters have had a batting percentage of just .079 against Stutts in 2025.

Stutts has also been dominant as a batter, with a batting average of .415 and 31 RBIs thus far. 12 of her 34 hits have been of the extra base variety with eight doubles and four home runs. Stutts has an on base percentage of .534, has scored 15 runs and drawn 16 walks.

Stutts earned a spot on the Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) all-conference team and was named the conference’s pitcher of the year when the awards were announced earlier this month. The other 14 contenders for the prestigious player of the year award in the state of North Carolina are below with the player’s class and team in parentheses:

-Kina Davis (senior, South Brunswick)

-Ava Grace Pruitt (junior, Rockingham County)

-Kendall Howard (sophomore, D.H. Conley)

-Karrie Obie (junior, Roxboro Community School)

-Kristyn Embler (senior, Hickory Ridge)

-Mary Peyton Hodge (senior, Oak Grove)

-Mariah Harris (junior, Warren County)

-Lexi Kirby (senior, Marvin Ridge)

-Kinzie Ivey (sophomore, Randleman)

-Kylie Specht (senior, Jordan)

-Meredith Bolick (senior, Highland Tech)

-Kora Ingle (sophomore, McMichael)

-Chaleigh Currin (senior, South Granville)

-Kendall Rumans (junior, Franklin)

The Scots will look to punch their ticket to the 3A state championship series with a road victory over South Johnston on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

All of Stutts’ statistics are from MaxPreps and accurate as of Thursday morning before Game 2 of Scotland’s series against South Johnston.