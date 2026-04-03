Medicine drop returns April 21, 23 to Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — Scotland County residents can safely dispose of unwanted medications next week during Operation Medicine Drop, a program aimed at preventing accidental poisonings and protecting the environment.

The drive-through events, hosted by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, will take place on April 21 and April 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Main Street in Downtown Laurinburg.

Since 2010, Operation Medicine Drop has safely destroyed more than 448 million prescription and over-the-counter pills, keeping them out of the hands of children and others at risk.

Captain D. R. Ford encouraged residents to participate. “Keeping unused medications out of the wrong hands helps protect both families and the environment,” he said.