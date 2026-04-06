Scotland advanceswith 9-3 win over Fairmont

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High baseball team defeated the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes in Round 1 of the Robeson County Slugfest Tournament on Saturday, 9-3. After taking a 2-0 lead, the Scots scored four runs in the third inning, added one more in the fourth and scored two in the fifth.

Scotland outhit Fairmont 11 to 6. Ayden Odom and Bryson Powell each had three hits, while Dawson Williams recorded two hits and two RBIs. Mavin McKenzie would pitch five innings, allowing three hits, no walks and striking out seven.

The Scots will face the Lumberton Pirates in Round 2 at 4 p.m. at Purnell Swett High School.