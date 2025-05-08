Two SAU eSports teams had posted undefeated 7-0 records at the end of March. The Valorant team and the Call of Duty team both enjoyed tremendous seasons.

LAURINBURG —As most Laurinburg residents are probably aware at this point, this past Monday, May 5, marked the last day of St. Andrews University’s existence in Laurinburg. In recognition of what the school meant to the town and community, here is a look back at our top 10 sports stories for the Knights from the last calendar year (since May 5 of 2024):

No. 10- St. Andrews has six programs named NAIA Scholar Teams for 2023-24

The Knights had six of their athletic programs (women’s soccer, beach volleyball, men’s soccer, men’s volleyball, baseball and softball) named as Scholar Teams for their work in the classroom during the 2023-24 school year. The NAIA requires a minimum 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale as defined by their specific institution among other things.

No. 9- SAU eSports teams dominate competition with undefeated seasons

Two St. Andrews eSports teams made waves in the gaming world this season. The Valorant team, competing in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), and the Call of Duty team, competing in the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), both achieved an impressive 7-0 record this season as of March 27, 2025.

No. 8- SAU Hunt Seat Team qualifies three riders for zones at Regional Show

Qualified riders from the St. Andrews University Hunt Seat Team competed in the Regional Show at the St. Andrews University Equestrian Center. The Knights had a very successful competition as a team, taking home the High Point Team of the region, qualifying three riders for zones and having the High Point Rider of the region in Savannah Hutto.

No. 7- J.R. Polak named head coach of Highland Hooligans

The Highland Hooligans, the new collegiate summer wood bat baseball team that will be coming to Laurinburg in the summer of 2025, named Knights Assistant Coach J.R. Polak the first head coach in the team’s history back in early April. Polak also played at St. Andrews from 2016-2021.

No. 6- Zivitski passes 1,000 digs for career

Senior Bailey Zivitski passed the 1,000 digs mark for her career back in late October. She had 18 digs and 19 digs in the two games played to pass the milestone.

No. 5- SAU baseball rallies for extra innings win over Tennessee Wesleyan on senior day

The Knights managed to beat eventual AAC Tournament Champion Tennessee Wesleyan in a 6-5 final on April 19. It wound up being the final home game in the team’s history on a day where seniors were recognized for the contributions to the program.

No. 4- SAU again named Reserve National Champion at IHSA nationals

The St. Andrews Equestrian Team was named the Reserve National Champion at the IHSA Nationals held in Tryon for the second year in a row back in May 2024. The competition took place from May 3-5.

No. 3- Fox earns 200th win as baseball takes 2 of 3 from Spartanburg Methodist

Head Coach Andy Fox passed 200 career victories during the Knights’ home series with Spartanburg Methodist over March 8 and 9. St. Andrews took the first and third games of the series by scores of 11-10 and 7-5.

No. 2- SAU western team crowned 2025 IHSA semi-finals champion

The Knights Equestrian Program added another accomplishment to their resume in mid-March. They earned the title of semi-finals champion team at the IHSA semi-finals in New Jersey and secured their place at Nationals.

No. 1- SAU wrestler clinches top prize at Beach Wrestling World Team Qualifiers

David Coptsias, a sophomore wrestler at St. Andrews turned a day trip to Carolina Beach, into a monumental memory. He fought his way to victory in the Beach Wrestling World Team Qualifiers (2024), punching his ticket to the World Championships in Pierria, Greece.

