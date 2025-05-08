The program was originally founded in 2003 by Gilbert Abraham, now the Director of Player Development for the Portland Trail Blazers.

LAURINBURG — Scotland Swat will kick off their 2025 season this weekend in Rockingham, marking an exciting new chapter for a program rooted in development, discipline and legacy. Originally founded in 2003 by Gilbert Abraham, now the Director of Player Development for the Portland Trail Blazers, Scotland Swat was created to offer young athletes a pathway to grow both on and off of the court.

Although the program paused after a few years due to Abraham pursuing other career opportunities, it’s making a strong comeback this summer. Former Swat alums Xavier Bines and Jason Tyson have taken the reins to bring the program back to life.

“I just called Jason and said, ‘How do you feel about bringing Swat back?’” said co-founder Bines. “He was all in.”

Bines added, “Jason is a big key to everything we do, from making practice schedules to leading conditioning. He does it all and I’m very thankful for him.”

Now rebranded as Scotland Swat, short for Scotland Warriors Achieving Triumph, the focus for the season is clear: developing young players beyond just winning weekend tournaments.

“Our main goal is to keep these kids in the gym and out of the streets while teaching them how to truly play the game,” said Bines. “So when they go back to their school teams, they can apply everything we taught them.”

With the unwavering support of dedicated parents and a committed staff, Scotland Swat is ready to make its presence felt. Get ready to see a lot of Scotland Swat this season!