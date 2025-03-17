LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University Western Team headed north and had a terrific weekend at the 2025 IHSA semi-finals in New Jersey, earning the title of semi-finals champion team and securing their place at Nationals, which will be held during the month of May in Tryon, North Carolina. The team achieved multiple individual and team championships while also contributing to the event by bringing four exceptional SAU horses.

Head Coach Carla Wennberg expressed a lot of pride in the team’s accomplishments. She was incredibly appreciative of the support from the entire school and community, knowing that it takes everyone to accomplish something so incredible.

“This weekend was a shining example of what makes St. Andrews University so special, it takes a village to achieve this level of success, and we have an incredible one,” Wennberg said. “From our talented riders to our amazing horses and the support of our entire community, this victory is a shared achievement. I couldn’t be prouder of this team and their hard work. We’re ready to take on Nationals in May!”

Individual results from the competition are below:

· Beginning Walk Jog: Savannah Pressley finished in first place.

· Rookie HMS: Starr Benton obtained gold.

· Level 1 HMS: Savannah Hutto came in second.

· Level 2 HMS: Luke Rogers finished in third.

· Ranch Riding: Lily Roman obtained a bronze with a third-place finish.

· Open HMS: Roman won the event and got first.

· Reining: Chase Summerville got gold and came in first.

Individual qualifiers for Nationals are below:

· Grace Gerberry – Rookie HMS

· Luke Rogers – Level 1 HMS

· Lily Roman – Level 2 HMS

· Chase Summerville – Open HMS

· Chase Summerville – Reining

High Point Rider: Summerville placed third for High Point Rider of the competition. His performance secured his spot to compete in the prestigious High Point Rider competition at IHSA Nationals.

The St. Andrews University Western Team will now set their sights on Nationals in Tryon, North Carolina, where they will compete against the best in the country.