LAURINBURG —The 2024 season was not the best season for the Fighting Scots. It followed a standout 2023 season in which the team went 10-3, expectations were high in 2024, but things did not go the way Scots players and fans had hoped. If the Scots want to get back to their winning ways of the past, the defense needs to force more turnovers. Head coach Richard Bailey is stressing this area as a concern during the offseason.

“One thing we have to do better defensively is forcing turnovers,” Bailey stated. “We drop too many interceptions, and in a real game, if you give a team another chance to score after having a turnover, anything can happen. We have to finish on the defensive side.”

The Scots allowed 22.6 points per game, 26 sacks and 16 turnovers in their 2023 season. These numbers would increase to 27 sacks and 20 turnovers in 2024, but they allowed 31.3 points per game. Despite accumulating more turnovers and sacks defensively, the most important factor is their win rate. The Fighting Scots would win seven games in 2024 compared to 10 in 2023.

“Coach knows we have the talent and wants our best individually and as a team,” senior Jesse Clifton stated. “We’re looking to get better every day and looking forward to having a winning season. If we execute our defensive scheme to the fullest, we are going to be a tough team to beat.”

The Scots will miss two of their leaders on the defensive side. Dylan Tilson was the sack leader who had 10 sacks and 80 total tackles. Dajuan Gibson was the team’s leader in interceptions last year with three. Bailey is looking for his team to stop the opposing teams rushing attack, which forces teams to put the ball in the air, which can result in more turnovers.

“I’m loving what I see in practice from the defense; however, I’m still concerned about up front defensively. We have to be able to stop the run. If we don’t stop the run, it’s going to be a nightmare,” Bailey claimed.

“As a secondary, we have to do a better job of high-pointing the ball and staying in our zones, and our linebackers have to be better at getting depth,” junior Keson Mcnair said.

One of the major problems with last year’s defense was the back end of the defense leading the team in tackling. Marlin Moore, a defensive back, was the team’s leader in tackles with 110 and 8.5 tackles per game.

In no defense should a player in the secondary be leading your defense in tackles, this shows that opposing teams offensively are getting to second level on the Scots defense which often can result in big plays for teams. If the Scots want any success at being a competitive team, this will have to change.

“We have to continue to work. I know our coaches on the defensive line are working with the defensive line, and they’re getting better, but I have to see improvement on the field,” Bailey said.

Although Bailey wants to see improvement, he highlighted several players who have seemed to stand out during offseason workouts.

“Jesse Clifton played tight end last year, and we moved him to outside linebacker, and he looks really good,” Bailey said. “Ja’kari Monley, Shylan Harrell and Marlin Moore have looked really good in the secondary. Keson Mcnair is a good player and is showing how talented he is.”

“Sophomore Jamaree Henderson, he has stocked up. I tell the guys to stock up, stock down. He’s only a sophomore, and I tell him, don’t settle for being on the junior varsity. Right now I would make him a starter on varsity with how he has played.”

The Fighting Scots will open their season opener at home against the Dillon Wildcats on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

