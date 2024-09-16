LAURINBURG —The St. Andrews Knights had six athletics teams take home Scholar Teams awards for their hard work in the classroom during the 2023-24 academic year. The NAIA requires a minimum 3.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale as defined by their specific institution among other things. The full NAIA award list along with the award’s requirements and history can be found on the official NAIA website here: NAIA Awards – NAIA.

The six athletic programs at St. Andrews to be given the honor for 2023-24 were women’s soccer (3.62), beach volleyball (3.52), men’s soccer (3.35), men’s volleyball (3.20), baseball (3.15) and softball (3.13). The school has 21 total varsity sports that perform within the Appalachian Athletic Conference and the Mid-South Conference.

A big congratulations to all programs and the student-athletes for their success in and out of the classroom!