Shown are Clerk of Court Philip McRae, and Scotland County Jury Commissioners Ida McGill, Dr. Walter Jackson, and Mary Helen Norton. Courtesy photo | Scotland County Clerk of Court

LAURINBURG —Clerk of Superior Court Philip McRae administered the Oath of Office to the Scotland County Jury Commission Wednesday at the Scotland County Courthouse.

The three-member commission includes Dr. Walter Jackson, who was judge-appointed; Ida McGill, county-appointed; and Mary Helen Norton, clerk-appointed.

The three-member commission oversees the creation and operation of the computerized lists from which jurors are randomly selected to serve. Each commissioner must be a county resident and serve a two-year term beginning in July of each odd-numbered year. One member is selected by the county commissioners, one by senior resident superior court judge, and one by the clerk of superior court.