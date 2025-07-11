LAURINBURG —Clerk of Superior Court Philip McRae administered the Oath of Office to the Scotland County Jury Commission Wednesday at the Scotland County Courthouse.

The three-member commission includes Dr. Walter Jackson, who was judge-appointed; Ida McGill, county-appointed; and Mary Helen Norton, clerk-appointed.

The three-member commission oversees the creation and operation of the computerized lists from which jurors are randomly selected to serve. Each commissioner must be a county resident and serve a two-year term beginning in July of each odd-numbered year. One member is selected by the county commissioners, one by senior resident superior court judge, and one by the clerk of superior court.