LAURINBURG —Previously qualified riders from the St. Andrews University Hunt Seat Team competed in the Regional Show on Saturday at the St. Andrews University Equestrian Center. The Knights had a very successful competition as a team, taking home the High Point Team of the region, qualifying three riders for zones and having the High Point Rider of the region in Savannah Hutto. Notable achievements for the team from the competition are listed below:

–Open over Fences: Hutto earned a silver medal and qualified for zones with her performance.

–Novice B: Ana Church took home a gold medal and also qualified for zones.

–Intro: Julia King obtained first place and a trip to zones along with Hutto and Church.

-Zone 4 Region 3 Horse of the Year was the Knights’ own HW.

-Hutto was named the Cacchione Cup High Point Rider of the region for the second consecutive year.

-St. Andrews was named the High Point Team of the region.

Congratulations to all SAU riders and those involved in these incredible accomplishments!