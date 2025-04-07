LAURINBURG —The Laurinburg Highland Hooligans, a collegiate summer wood bat baseball team that will be coming to Laurinburg in the summer of 2025, have named the first head coach in the team’s history. J.R. Polak received the honor and was announced to be the head coach on Monday afternoon.

Polak is familiar with the Laurinburg area after playing at St. Andrews from 2016-2021 and currently remains with the Knights as an assistant coach. This news comes nearly four weeks after Billy Norris Jr. was named the first ever general manager of the team.

The Highland Hooligans are set to open their inaugural 2025 season on Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. against the Jacksonville Ospreys at Legion Park, which is located in the heart of Downtown Laurinburg. The Highland Hooligans will compete in the Coastal Division of the Old North State League in 2025. The other teams in the division include the Sandhills Bogeys, the Oak Island Loggerheads, the Jacksonville Ospreys, the Hope Mill Rockfish and the Shallotte Shallywags.

Opportunities exist for various businesses and individuals to get involved with the Highland Hooligans via either hosting a player for the summer or by becoming a sponsor of the team. There is also a chance to purchase group ticket packages if interested.

To become involved, visit the Highland Hooligans team website, which can be found here: Home – Laurinburg Highland Hooligans, and fill out the contact form to connect with the team directly for more information about opportunities. Players can also apply to play on the website if interested.