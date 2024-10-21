LAURINBURG —Bailey Zivitski passed the 1,000 digs mark for her career, but the St. Andrews Knights women’s volleyball team was defeated at home twice on Friday by a pair of conference rivals in Bluefield and Kentucky Christian. St. Andrews now sits at 0-22 (0-15 in conference games) on the season with the two losses.

The Knights were swept by Bluefield with the scores of the sets being 25-12, 25-14 and 25-20. St. Andrews had fewer kills (13-39), more errors (18-15) and a worse hitting percentage than Bluefield in every set.

Faith Wilson led the team in kills with four while Mercedes Portalatin recorded nine assists to lead the Knights in that category. Zivitski had 18 digs in the game to inch closer to the milestone.

St. Andrews was then defeated in four sets by Kentucky Christian. They would take the first set 27-25 but lose the next three by scores of 25-9, 27-25 and 25-19. It was the first game they have won a set in since their first game of the season against Oakwood.

Maddison Larrimore and Wilson recorded 11 kills apiece to lead the Knights with Portalatin dishing out 22 assists to pace the Knights once again. Zivitski had 19 digs in the game to officially pass 1,000 for her career.

St. Andrews will head to Waleska, Georgia on Saturday for a pair of conference matchups against Reinhardt and Point. The games will start at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively.

Men’s soccer plays Pikeville to scoreless tie

The Knights played conference rival Pikeville to a 0-0 tie on the road Saturday afternoon. St. Andrews moves to 6-6-2 (4-5-2 in conference games) on the season while the Bears now stand at 3-11-2 (2-6-2 against conference opponents).

The Knights recorded more shots on goal as a team (6) than Pikeville (2) but couldn’t solve Adam Di Millo in net. Cristobal Romero played all 90 minutes in goal for St. Andrews.

Tomas Canale had the most shots on goal for either team in the game with two. Martin Morales Perez, Pablo Diezhandino, Sebastian Ballestas and Lucas Perrotte all recorded one shot on goal each for the Knights. Anthony Aguilar and Bruno Arenal registered one shot on goal apiece for the Bears.

St. Andrews concludes their four-game road trip (kind of) undefeated at 3-0-1 and will now return home for their regular season finale on Saturday afternoon. They will battle Tennessee Wesleyan at 2:30 p.m. The Bulldogs and Knights have not played one another during the 2024 season.

Women’s soccer shutout at Pikeville

The Knights were defeated 8-0 on Saturday afternoon by conference rival Pikeville. St. Andrews falls to 1-14 (1-11 vs AAC teams) with the loss while the Bears improve to 8-4-2 (6-3-2 against conference opponents) with the victory.

The Knights failed to record a shot on goal during the game while Pikeville registered 17 against goaltender Jaydin Sanchez. Sanchez made nine saves while Millie Conod played all 90 minutes in goal for the Bears.

Five different players scored a goal for Pikeville with two recording multiple goals. They were led by a hat trick from Brianna Fortman and two goals from Ellie Webb while Sadie Bourgeois, Hailey Hudgens and Charlen Lofqvist all scored one goal each. The Bears had six assists as a team.

St. Andrews wraps up their four-game road trip 1-3 and will now return home for their regular season finale on Saturday afternoon. They will battle Tennessee Wesleyan at noon. The Bulldogs and Knights have not met during the 2024 season.