LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University eSports teams are making waves in the competitive gaming world, boasting undefeated records in two major leagues this season. The Valorant team, competing in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), and the Call of Duty team, competing in the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), have both achieved an impressive 7-0 record so far this season.

The Knights’ eSports program continues to demonstrate their strength, skill and dedication, solidifying their position as a rising powerhouse in collegiate eSports. The teams’ success is a testament to the hard work and strategic excellence of the players and coaching staff.

Head Coach Myron Jones expressed his pride in the achievements of the two teams. Jones is thrilled with the accomplishments thus far and is excited to see what else could be in store for the program.

“Our players have shown incredible focus, teamwork, and resilience this season,” Jones said. “Their commitment to excellence both in and out of the game is what sets them apart. We’re thrilled to see their hard work paying off, and we’re excited to continue building on this momentum as we aim for championship titles.”

The Valorant team has displayed exceptional coordination and tactical prowess, consistently outplaying their opponents in the ECAC. Meanwhile, the Call of Duty team has dominated the NACE competition with precision and adaptability, proving their ability to excel under pressure.

As the season progresses, the Knights are gearing up for a playoff run, where they will aim to continue their undefeated streak and bring home championship titles for St. Andrews University. St. Andrews University is committed to fostering a competitive and inclusive eSports program that provides students with opportunities to excel in gaming, teamwork, and leadership. The success of the Valorant and Call of Duty teams is a reflection of the university’s dedication to supporting its student-athletes in all areas of their development.