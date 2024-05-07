In addition to being named Reserve National Champion, several SAU Equestrian Team members placed during the competition that ran from May 3-5.

TRYON —For the second year in a row, the St. Andrews Equestrian Team was named the Reserve National Champion at the IHSA Nationals held in Tryon over the weekend.

In addition to the feat, several team members placed during the competition that ran from May 3-5.

Team Riders Results

Lily Roman took home the top spot, placing first in Ranch Riding. She also placed third in Level 2 Horsemanship.

Natalie Bailey also earned a first-place ribbon in Rookie Horsemanship

Starr Benton took home the fifth place spot in Beginner Horsemanship, Luke Rogers placed sixth in Level 1 Horsemanship and Jerica Bozio placed 10th in Open Horsemanship.

Individual Riders Results

Bozio placed second in Ranch Riding and ninth overall in Open Horsemanship.

Benton received an honorable mention in the Hunter Seat Introductory Level.

The team was accompanied by Knights head coaches, Carla Wennberg and Cailey Culp.