LAURINBURG — Thanks to the Sunshine Foundation, a local child is now living out a dream that brings joy and calm to his daily life.

Dakstyn Lowery, who lives with Level 3 severe autism, recently received a Special Dream from the Sunshine Foundation — a new above-ground swimming pool installed at his home.

“We are beyond grateful to the Sunshine Foundation for making Dakstyn’s dream come true,” said his mother. “Watching him splash and smile in his very own pool every afternoon has been such a gift to our family. It has helped calm his meltdowns, ease his aggression, and bring him so much pure joy. For the first time in a long time, he is truly happy — and as a parent, there are no words to express how much that means. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for giving our little boy this happiness.”

The Sunshine Foundation is a national nonprofit that grants dreams to children with lifelong severe chronic illnesses and conditions, including spina bifida, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Level 3 autism, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, trauma from abuse, and others. The organization focuses on children who may not qualify for other wish-granting foundations due to not having a life-threatening diagnosis.

Lowery’s dream was made possible by a generous gift from the Race for the Kids Foundation.

The Sunshine Foundation relies entirely on donations from individuals, organizations, and corporate sponsors to fulfill dreams like Dakstyn’s. Since its founding in 1976, the organization has made dreams come true for more than 43,280 children across the United States.

In addition to Special Dreams like above-ground pools, outdoor playsets, iPads, shopping sprees, adaptive tricycles, and special needs equipment, the most requested experience is the Magical Dream trip to Central Florida. Families visit theme parks including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, LEGOLAND, and SeaWorld, while staying at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney.

The Sunshine Foundation is consistently recognized for its transparency and impact, earning a 100% rating from Charity Navigator and an “A” grade from CharityWatch, making it the top-rated wish-granting organization in America.

To help make more dreams come true, visit www.sunshinefoundation.org.