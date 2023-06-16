LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Chamber of Commerce joined Harrington Enterprises to celebrate Reverend Tony Harrington’s new book, “God’s Warrior,” with a signing event held Thursday.

Harrington is a member of the Bright Hopewell Baptist Church in Laurinburg.

According to the book’s description, “‘God’s Warrior’ is about how God used him in the victory over Satan. This book has been orchestrated by the Lord God for the purpose of informing mankind that He has heard the crying. On this mission, the Lord had people from around the world in place to assist Reverend Harrington in doing His will. Enjoy reading while rejoicing and thanking God for His goodness, grace, and mercy for what He has orchestrated.’’

Director Chris English kept the order of the ceremony. Sallye McLaurin provided the invocation. Mayor Jim Willis, Representative Garland Pierce, Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson, and Chamber of Commerce Chairman Paul Brooks gave remarks and words of encouragement and hometown pride to the new author.

“The Bible states in Romans 2:11 (NLT) says God does not show favoritism and since that is true, I came up with the Theme ‘God’s Warrior’ isn’t just for black people and white people, but for all God’s people,” Harrington said.

In December of 2022, Harrington mailed President Joe Biden a copy of the book. The president responded to the author, thanking him in a letter for the “generous” and “thoughtful” gift.

The book is available in hard copy as well as E-book. It can be purchased at Amazon, Itunes, Barnes & Noble, Ingram, and Spring Arbor.

“It is my prayer that June 15, 2023, starts a new beginning for Scotland County, for this state, for this world,” Harrington said in closing.