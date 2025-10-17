LAURINBURG — The playoff bracket is set, and the Lady Scots Volleyball team is slated to make its playoff debut on Saturday, Oct. 18, at 12 p.m. at Scotland High School against the Olympic Trojans in the first round.

Scotland finished the season 9-10 and entered the 6A West Region playoffs as the 10th seed. Their opponent, the Olympic Trojans from Charlotte, NC, ended their season with a 9-15 overall record and 4-10 in conference play.

The Lady Scots closed out the season with a 6-5 home record, while the Trojans had a 4-8 road record. This upcoming match is a win-or-go-home scenario, with the winner advancing to the next round.