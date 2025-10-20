Junior wide receiver Samier Pate, left, named the Farm Bureau’s Most Valuable Player of the Game after a mult-threat showing.

Junior linebacker Rasheme Wilkerson, left, earned the Defensive Player of the Game honors after a standout performance.

Freshman running back Michael McLean, left, was named the Offensive Player of the Game after a career-high performance.

LAURINBURG — Scotland improves to a 6-2 record, boasting a three-game winning streak after defeating the Purnell Swett Rams. Following their strong performance, three Scotland High football players were named Farm Bureau Players of the Game for their impressive showings.

Freshman running back Michael McLean earned Offensive Player of the Game honors after a career performance, rushing for 150 yards and four touchdowns. His efforts were a crucial factor in the Scots exceeding 400 rushing yards.

Junior linebacker Rasheme Wilkerson was named the Defensive Player of the Game, posting eight total tackles, one tackle for a loss and one sack.

Junior wide receiver Samier Pate was named the Farm Bureau’s Most Valuable Player of the Game. Pate totaled 63 all-purpose yards, with 12 coming on the ground, 25 through the air and 26 on kickoff returns — delivering a complete performance in the Scots’ victory over Purnell Swett.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.