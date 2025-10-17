LAURINBURG — Here is a Scotland High School Sports Update from Oct.14 to Oct.15.

Cross Country(Oct.14):

Tri-County Conference Championship at Purnell Swett.

Boys 5000-Meter Run(45 runners):

17th-Maddox McNickle-20:01.75

39th-Tanay Sanderson-25:20.88

43rd-Ozzy Tyson-28:38.34

44th-Leonta Boatwright-30:30.76

Girls 5000-Meter Run(37 runners)

15th-Terralynn Edwards-25:07.09

Soccer(Oct.15):

Junior Varsity- Scotland was defeated by Terry Sanford 3-0; the record is now 1-8-2.

Varsity- The varsity team was also defeated 6-0 by Terry Sanford, moving their record to 7-12 on the season.

Next game, Scotland will face Purnell Swett at home on Oct. 20.