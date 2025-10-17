LAURINBURG — Here is a Scotland High School Sports Update from Oct.14 to Oct.15.
Cross Country(Oct.14):
Tri-County Conference Championship at Purnell Swett.
Boys 5000-Meter Run(45 runners):
17th-Maddox McNickle-20:01.75
39th-Tanay Sanderson-25:20.88
43rd-Ozzy Tyson-28:38.34
44th-Leonta Boatwright-30:30.76
Girls 5000-Meter Run(37 runners)
15th-Terralynn Edwards-25:07.09
Soccer(Oct.15):
Junior Varsity- Scotland was defeated by Terry Sanford 3-0; the record is now 1-8-2.
Varsity- The varsity team was also defeated 6-0 by Terry Sanford, moving their record to 7-12 on the season.
Next game, Scotland will face Purnell Swett at home on Oct. 20.