Children this week learn from emergency personnel different safety tactics during the annual Safety Town held by the United Way of Scotland County.

LAURINBURG — This past week, more than 35 children attended the annual Safety Town event hosted by the United Way of Scotland County.

Safety Town is a five-day program for children ages 4 to 8. It gives them the opportunity to learn about safety in various ways, including programs taught by emergency personnel and other agencies to cover as many ways as possible to practice safe habits.

On Monday, the Scotland County Sheriff’s office gave a lesson on gun safety and a K-9 unit demonstration, and the Laurinburg Police Department taught pedestrian safety and stranger danger. Tuesday was a lesson on germ safety. EMS personnel taught stop sign safety and first aid on Wednesday. On Thursday, MUSC Health brought a medical helicopter for the children to see and learn how it works and what it’s used for. Finally, a graduation ceremony for all the participants was held on Friday.

“The kids and the volunteers have really enjoyed themselves,” said United Way Director Coy Moody. “They’re learning a lot of things for school so it’s a great program to get them prepared for the transition.”

United Way asks community members to volunteer their time for the Safety Town event each year. Moody expressed his thanks to this year’s volunteers, saying, “… The United Way couldn’t do it without them.”

For more information on the Safety Town program or ways to get involved in the United Way of Scotland County, visit its website at www.uwscotco.org.