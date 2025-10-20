LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots rushed for a team-high 434 yards behind a career night from freshman running back Michael McLean, who rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns. The formidable rushing duo of McLean and senior Tyjurian White powered the Scots to a decisive 63-32 victory over the Purnell Swett Rams on Friday, Oct. 17, extending their winning streak to three in a row.

In what turned out to be an offensive explosion, the Scots couldn’t have scripted this game any better as Scotland amassed 496 yards of total offense, their highest output of the season. White rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns, while senior Deondre Braddy turned in a career-best, adding 90 yards and two scores on the ground.

Defensively, Scotland limited the Rams to 294 total yards of offense and recorded three sacks. Senior linebacker Kymani Atiles continued his tackling prowess with a 10-tackle performance, including one for a loss. Juniors Rasheme Wilkerson, Jhaleak Malloy-Henry and senior Jesse Clifton each contributed with a sack. Additionally, senior defensive back Shylan Harrell had an interception.

Scotland, now 6-2, holds its season in its own hands with two home games remaining. The Scots will return to action against Lumberton on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.