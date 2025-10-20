Junior Riley Fedak leaps to spike the ball over the net in the first round of the playoffs against the Olympic Trojans.

LAURINBURG —The Lady Scots volleyball team breezed past the opening round of the playoffs, sweeping the Olympic Trojans on Saturday, Oct. 18, to advance to the second round.

It was business as usual for Scotland, controlling the Trojans from the opening serve. The Scots took the first set 25-14 and held the Trojans to no more than 11 points, winning the second and third sets 25-8 and 25-11.

“The Olympic Trojans played as hard as they could,” head coach Adam Romain said. “We had three players who played in the playoffs coming into this year, so to get this win was great for our team.”

With the victory, the Lady Scots move on to the second round of the playoffs, on the road against the Asheville Cougars. The Cougars present a challenging matchup for Scotland, boasting an overall record of 19-4 and an impressive undefeated record of 9-0 at home. The Scots will certainly have their hands full in the second round.

“The next round we are going to be in a totally different atmosphere, which is something we are used to,” Romain said. “It is going to be hectic, loud and intense; we’re going to have to play as hard as we can in order to compete against Asheville.”

The Lady Scots travel to face Asheville on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.