LAURINBURG — Live Like Madison Inc. has awarded four graduating seniors Madison Lynn Fedak Memorial Scholarships worth $1,000 each.

The scholarship and organization were founded in memory of the young girl of the same name. She passed away at the age of 7 after a long battle with osteosarcoma, a highly aggressive form of bone cancer. According to the scholarship application, she lived her life always putting others first despite her young age and illness, unknowingly creating an “army” to continue the fight against pediatric cancer after her battle ended in 2019.

Live Like Madison Inc. is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research through education and events in local communities. The memorial scholarship was awarded to four students who exhibited the high moral standards Madison was known for, as demonstrated by their involvement in community service events.

The Red Cross sponsored a total of $4,000 for the Madison Lynn Fedak Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship aims to recognize the integrity, community service and leadership abilities of the recipients. The scholarship is available to graduating seniors in Scotland County who have been accepted to a university, college or trade school. The $1,000 is put directly toward funding their education.

All four of this year’s recipients are from the city of Laurinburg.

Yueyan Hardee, daughter of Danny and Jeanne Hardee, graduated from Christ the Cornerstone Academy. She plans to major in sports psychology at Liberty University this fall.

Gracie Jackson, daughter of Chuck and Gigi Jackson, graduated from Christ the Cornerstone Academy. She will be attending Liberty University this fall, majoring in global studies.

Sarah Beth Jenkins, daughter of Charles and Rhonda Jenkins, graduated from the Scotland Early College High School (SEarCH). She plans to major in elementary education at UNC Wilmington this fall.

Laura Wlodarczak, daughter of Mariej Wlodarczak and Wieskewa Wasilewska, graduated from SEarCH and plans to major in biology at UNC Chapel Hill this fall.

To learn more about Live Like Madison Inc. or to donate to the cause, visit livelikemadison.org.