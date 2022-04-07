LAURINBURG —Laurinburg Police are looking for a man accused in a shooting on Hood Drive.

According to a press release from LPD, Wednesday afternoon around 3:40 p.m., police were dispatched to Hood Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found Titus Tyrone Reddick laying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Reddick was transported by EMS to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he later died of his wounds.

Warrants were issued for Quentin Dovntay Graham, 32, of McColl, S.C.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information or knows where Graham is located is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211, Scotland Crimestoppers via the website www.scotlandcountycs.com or the mobile web p3tips.com.