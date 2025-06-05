Building expected to attract new industry to Scotland

The Golden Leaf Foundation’s Angela Gailliard speaks Tuesday at the groundbreaking of a spec building at the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation’s Incubator Park.

LAURINBURG — “You build it, they will come,” said Scotland County Commissioner Tim Ivey Tuesday, before he and fellow officials gathered to turn dirt for an industrial speculative building that is expected to begin taking shape this summer.

The shell building, a 45,000 square-foot structure that can be expanded in the future to 60,000 square feet, is to be assembled and erected at the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation’s Incubator Park on Wallace Way, just behind FCC. Precision Contractors Inc. (PCI) is the general contractor for the project.

“I look forward to this structure coming up and also look even more forward to the folks that are going to want to come into that building,” Ivey said.

Last summer, the Golden Leaf board of directors awarded $1.35 million to the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation as part of $9,614,500 in funding for seven projects through the Shell Building Pilot Program.

“This pilot program intends to make speculative industrial space available so rural communities like Scotland County are more competitive in recruiting manufacturing and other job-creating industries,” said Golden Leaf Foundation’s Angela Gailliard, director of programs. “The Golden Leaf Foundation is proud to support this effort and to support long-term economic resilience and growth in Scotland County.”

Gailiard said that Golden Leaf is “excited” for the opportunity to further economic development in Scotland County.

The County expects that construction of the shell building could attract a business that would invest $1,500,000 in private capital and the creation of 25 jobs with the average salary of $45,116.

Scotland County Manager April Snead said that officials were breaking ground on new opportunities in Scotland County.

“We are excited … We’re sure that we will find the right people who are looking to locate in Laurinburg and Scotland County to bring more jobs of course, and more investment, Snead said.

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis said that this project represents more than just concrete, steel and square footage.

“It represents progress, opportunity, and a strong commitment to the economic future of our community … We want to be prepared for businesses of tomorrow, to attract new investment, create good-paying jobs for our residents, and today’s groundbreaking is a testament to that vision becoming reality,” Willis said.

The mayor said that the speculative building is the kind of infrastructure that positions Scotland County as a competative location for manufacturing businesses to locate.

“We know that the businesses go where the opportunity is ready to go … With this spec building, we are saying loud and clear we are open for business,” Willis said.

The North Carolina General Assembly provided $10 million to the Golden LEAF Foundation to implement the Golden LEAF Shell Building Pilot Program.

Under the authorizing legislation, governmental and charitable nonprofit entities in Ashe, Bladen, Columbus, Franklin, Halifax, Robeson, and Scotland counties were eligible to apply for funding. The program is intended to provide grants to increase the number of available, publicly-owned industrial buildings suitable for new or expanding businesses, other than retail, entertainment, or sports projects.

“I’m glad that we we’re able to give them that money a couple of years ago, $10 million to help rural areas,” Rep. Garland Pierce said. “I think (Golden Leaf) did a great job and we’re just delighted they were here on site today. (They) not only sent the money, but they came to show their support for us by actually being in the community and that speaks a lot to Golden Leaf.”

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@laurinburgexchange.com.