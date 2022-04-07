LAURINBURG — N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving Laurinburg Police.

Wednesday morning, LPD responded to a suspicious vehicle behind a local business.

Officers approached the vehicle, a 2013 Ford Mustang operated by Ezekiel Anthony Troyon, 32, of Hampstead. While speaking with Troyon, he fled in the Mustang. Officers initiated a pursuit which went through the city limits of Laurinburg into Scotland County on X-Way Road where Troyon lost control of the vehicle, exited the roadway, flipped multiple times then crashed through a fence and came to rest in the backyard of a nearby residence on its roof. Troyon was pronounced deceased on the scene. NC State Highway Patrol is investigating.