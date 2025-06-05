Button batteries (or coin batteries) are small, shiny, and power everything from remote controls and hearing aids to musical greeting cards and light up toys. While they are small, they can be incredibly dangerous, especially to kids. So, what’s the big deal?

Kids are curious and notorious for having sticky fingers, it could very easily want to stick a small battery in their mouths. The issue is when a button battery gets stuck in a child’s throat, it doesn’t just sit there. It starts to react with saliva and creates a chemical burn that can severely damage tissue in just two hours. Two hours can be a lot faster than people realize and what happens can be devastating: internal bleeding, difficulty breathing, and long-term damage. Even used batteries can cause this same reaction; just because the device stopped working doesn’t mean the battery is harmless. There can be enough charge left to cause serious injury.

The tricky part is, you might not know right away. If no one saw it happen, the symptoms can be mistaken for other things like colds or stomach issues. Things you would want to look out for are: coughing, refusal to eat, chest pain or trouble swallowing. Some companies, like Energizer, have even started putting blue dye in their batteries to help spot if something like this happens. The blue dye is a color alert that can help parents act faster, as soon as the battery comes in contact with saliva the mouth is colored blue. If you even think your child has swallowed a button battery don’t wait, go to the Emergency Room immediately.

So, what do you do? There are preventative measures like locking up spare batteries and using child resistant closures. These are great things to do, but wont stop damage if the battery has already been swallowed. If you know your child swallowed a button battery, honey can become your new best friend. If your child is over 12 months old, give them two teaspoons of honey every ten minutes (only up to six doses though!) can help reduce the damage. The honey coats the battery and slows the chemical reaction, it acts as a barrier.

Gadgets can make life convenient and fun, but they can come with responsibilities, especially with little ones around. By staying alert, spreading the word, and following a few safety tips, your home can stay high tech and safe. There are organizations like Safe Kids Worldwide or PreventChildInjury.org that offer reliable, parent-friendly resources that can also help you stay

informed and prepared. Remember, tiny batteries pack a powerful punch. Let’s just make sure it’s not a harmful one.

Samantha Falango can be reached at 910-277-2440 Ext. 4492 or sfalango@scotlandcounty.org.