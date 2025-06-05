LAURINBURG — Need to honorably retire an unserviceable American Flag?

Tom Elkins, a retired U.S. Marine, and volunteer scout leader with Troop 447 and 1447 as well as Venturing Crew 4447 has worked on a partnership with Melanie Bumgarner, of Bumgarner Family Funeral Service and Crematorium, to launch a pilot program that ensures unserviceable synthetic American Flags will receive a dignified retirement alongside the nation’s fallen heroes.

The initiative, inspired by the deep respect for the flag, veterans, and the health of the community and environment, provides a fitting farewell for synthetic worn-out flags by placing them with veterans during their final journey. This act reflects the principles of Scouting — honor, service and respect — while giving families of fallen service members the knowledge that their servicemember will carry the flag once more.

Scout Troops, as well as other veteran service organizations like the VFW and American Legion have been known to take care of flag retirements for decades. Newer flags are primarily being made from synthetic materials, and the traditional methods of burning the flag in a dignified ceremony are not only harmful for those nearby, and the environment, but burning of the material is illegal without permits and special air scrubbers in almost all states.

Scouts will continue to properly retire cotton flags has they have done in the past.

The pilot program aims to serve as a model for similar partnerships in the local community, with the aim of brining attention to this option across the nation, with interest already expressed by other local scouting units.

Elkins and Troops 447 and 1447, thanked the Bumgarner family for all their support.

Community members who wish to have an American flag retired can drop it off at two locations in Laurinburg: Trinity Presbyterian Church administration building, at 13000 Blues Farm Road in Laurinburg, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Flags can also be dropped off 24/7 in the outside collection box at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church, at 601 W. Church St. in Laurinburg.