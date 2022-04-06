LAURINBURG —Eight people were injured in a Tuesday afternoon traffic accident.

Around 5:23 p.m. officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to the intersection of King Street and US 401 in reference to a traffic accident. A 2017 Nissan occupied by the driver was traveling west on King Street and crossing over US 401. A second vehicle, a 2021 Honda occupied by the driver was traveling east on Sneads Grove Road and was waiting to turn left onto US 401. A third vehicle, a 2016 Nissan occupied by a driver and six occupants was traveling south on US 401 and failed to stop at the stoplight striking the 2017 Nissan causing it to spin into the Honda.

Eight individuals were transported by EMS for medical treatment and their conditions are unknown at this time.