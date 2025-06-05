LAURINBURG —Fighting Scots Head Coach Richard Bailey announced dates for Scotland football’s 2025 summer workouts for the month of June on his Facebook page on Thursday morning. The first session of the month will take place on Tuesday, June 10 while the last practice is scheduled for Thursday, June 26. All Junior Varsity and Varsity workout dates for the month of June are listed below:

Regular workouts with check in at 7:15 each day, must have a completed physical on file to participate

-Tuesday, June 10

-Monday, June 16

-Tuesday, June 17

-Wednesday, June 18

-Thursday, June 19

-Monday, June 23

-Tuesday, June 24

-Wednesday, June 25

-Thursday, June 26

7 on 7 practice dates from 9:30-11

-Wednesday, June 11

-Wednesday, June 18

-Wednesday, June 25

The Scots as a team went 7-6 overall (3-3 in conference games) during the 2024 season and were able to advance to the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs for the second consecutive season. In addition to their playoff victory over Union Pines, they picked up a playoff victory against Terry Sanford before falling to top seeded Havelock.

Scotland will begin their 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 22 at home against Dillon. Under the remade conferences with the North Carolina state realignment, the Scots’ new conference opponents for 2025 will be Gray’s Creek, Terry Sanford, Purnell Swett, Lumberton and Cape Fear.

Their first matchup against any of those teams will be on the road on Friday, Oct. 3 at Gray’s Creek. Their final five games of the 10-game regular season will be against those five opponents.

Bailey will post the team’s July calendar in the middle of June. Reach out to him with any further questions.