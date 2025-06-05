PEMBROKE — When Tamara Locklear crossed the stage at UNC Pembroke last month to receive her master’s degree in social work, it was a moment of triumph over some of life’s most profound challenges.

Tamara’s road to graduation was shaped by personal battles that would have derailed many. While pursuing her degree, she faced the emotional weight of watching her mother fight Stage 3 cervical cancer. Just as her mother found healing, Tamara received her own devastating diagnosis — cervical cancer, the same illness her mother had battled.

“I was completely devastated,” Tamara recalled. “I was completely devastated, but my faith never wavered, and I stood on a firm foundation of God’s promises over my life.”

Her diagnosis led to major surgery and an eight-week recovery. Despite the pain, fear and exhaustion, Tamara remained enrolled, taking a summer course during each recovery session.

“I realized I’d come too far to quit now,” she said. “This was not going to stop me.”

A first-generation college student, Tamara transferred to UNCP in 2022 with her associate degree. She was accepted into both the BSW and graduated May 2024. Accepted immediately into the advanced standing Master of Social Work program, which condenses a typical two-year graduate degree into 10 months of intensive study. She completed her Bachelor and Master program in just 3 years—one year faster than is standard—and juggled coursework, a full-time job, an internship and parenting two young children.

Tamara credits her resilience to her faith, family and deep passion for social work. “I truly fell in love with the studies,” she said. “My degree wasn’t just time-consuming—it became something I missed when I was away from it. I wanted to get back to it.” Throughout her journey, her husband and children provided unwavering support. “My husband carried us financially, and my boys cared for Mama. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Now a proud mother of two and a master’s graduate, Tamara reflects on the journey with profound gratitude. “I’ve seen the goodness of God,” she said, referencing the gospel song that now feels deeply personal.

She also expresses immense appreciation for the faculty and mentors who guided her, including Dr. Shannon Cousineau, Bobby Fields and her supervisor, Rocky Locklear. “UNCP has been an absolute blessing. I’ve built lifelong relationships here.”

She aims to open her practice focused on helping adolescents and teenagers. She hopes to use her experiences to offer compassion, advocacy and healing to others walking through darkness. “I want to help people see the light at the end of the tunnel –– to give them the empowerment and self-awareness to know it will be okay.”

Tamara isn’t ruling out a return to UNCP if a Doctor of Social Work (DSW) program opens. “Part of me doesn’t know how to close this chapter,” she said. “But I know this much — walking across that stage proved that none of it was in vain. We did it.”