LAURINBURG — Jerusalem United Methodist Church will host Lumberton native Tiffany Powers as the church’s Mother’s Day speaker this Sunday.

Service begins at 11 a.m.

Powers is the first African American to be elected to the Superior Court in Judicial District for 16-B. She was elected in 2020.

Powers is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., past president of Sisters With Pearls Serving Society, Inc., a member of the American Bar Association, the N.C. State Bar and the U.S. Supreme Court Bar. In 2017, Gov. Roy Cooper appointed Powers to the N.C. Historically Underutilized Business Board and again in 2020. She is a graduate of St. Francis De Sales Catholic Schools, Hampton University in Hampton, Va. and North Carolina Central University School of Law.

Before becoming a lawyer, Powers worked as a reporter for The Robesonian newspaper in Lumberton.

Jerusalem UMC is located at 16601 Jerusalem Rd., Laurinburg.