LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of 23 inspections of area food service locations during the month of April.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— Apr. 5: Graham’s Buffet, Laurinburg, 93.5

— Apr. 6: Jersey Mike’s, Laurinburg, 94

—Apr. 6: Speedway #2, Laurinburg, 95.50

—Apr. 11: Hardee’s, Laurel Hill, 92.5

—Apr. 11: Burger King, Laurinburg, 94

—Apr. 11: Speedway #1, Laurinburg, 96.5

—Apr. 11: Subway, Laurel Hill, 93.5

—Apr. 13: Walmart Deli, Laurinburg, 96.5

— Apr. 14: Pipers We Proudly Serve, Laurinburg, 94.5

— Apr. 16: Graham’s Buffet, Laurinburg, 88

—Apr. 18: Zaxby’s, Laurinburg, 90

— Apr. 20: Sneads Grove Convenient Store, Laurinburg, 96.5

— Apr. 21: Golden Run, Laurinburg, 85

—Apr. 21: Subway, 1678 S. Main St., Laurinburg, 90

— Apr. 21: Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant, Laurinburg, 90

—Apr. 24: Subway, Laurinburg, 95.5

—Apr. 25: Wendy’s, Laurinburg, 95

— Apr. 25: McDuff’s, Laurinburg, 90.5

— Apr. 26: Firehouse Subs, Laurinburg, 97

—Apr. 26: Taki Japanese Cuisine, Laurinburg, 93

— Apr. 27: Captain Larry’s Seafood, Laurinburg, 92.5

—Apr. 27: Shaw School Cafeteria, Laurinburg, 96.5

— Apr. 29: Cook Out, Laurinburg, 95