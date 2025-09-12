LAURINBURG — After a strong opening week in the NFL season, I’m back with the best fantasy choices for week two. If you read last week’s breakdown, while there were a few misses, most of last week’s picks turned out big, including Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Bijan Robinson.

If this is your first time reading, well, this is a weekly breakdown for fantasy owners who are looking to make a splash every week during the NFL season. As week two approaches, here are the top guys you should consider starting for your lineup.

Top three quarterbacks to start

Josh Allen on the road versus the New York Jets

Last week, in their season-opening victory versus what some people say is the league’s best defense, the Baltimore Ravens, Allen carved up the Ravens’ defense, throwing for 394 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for two touchdowns. Going up against a Jets defense this week that allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers offense to throw for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Allen is a must-start for Sunday’s game.

Lamar Jackson at home versus the Cleveland Browns

Jackson and the Ravens lost in heartbreaking fashion last week against the Bills, but Jackson still delivered, throwing for 209 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 70 yards and a touchdown. Since 2024, he has given the Browns defense problems, maintaining a passer rating of 97.7 with 506 yards and four touchdowns in two games, averaging 253 passing yards and two touchdowns per game against the Browns. Jackson is a must-start for Sunday’s game.

Justin Herbert on the road versus the Las Vegas Raiders

Simply put, when you give Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense trouble, you have to be special. Herbert was fantastic in their season opener in Brazil against Kansas City, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns. This week he faces a Raiders defense, who allowed 287 passing yards to Drake Maye in horrible weather conditions. Herbert is a must-start for Monday’s game.

Top three running backs

Saquon Barkley on the road versus the Kansas City Chiefs

The Eagles offense is dangerous because of their ability to run and throw, stack the box, and their receivers get loose; if you play coverage, you’re at the mercy of Barkley. Against the Chiefs, that balance will put Barkley in a great spot. Last year these two teams met in the Super Bowl; Barkley totaled nearly 100 scrimmage yards, rushing for 57 yards and 40 yards receiving. He does it all for Philly. Barkley is a must-start for Sunday’s game.

Derrick Henry at home versus the Cleveland Browns

“King Henry,” is coming off one of the best outings of his career, rushing for 169 yards and two touchdowns. He currently leads the NFL in rushing and now faces one of the worst rushing defenses in the Browns. Expect Henry to continue last week’s performance in this match-up. Henry is a must-start for Sunday’s game.

Bijan Robinson on the road versus the Minnesota Vikings

The Falcons’ best chance to compete is to feed Robinson. Last week, he was the focal point of the offense, receiving 18 total touches and playing 83% of the team’s offensive snaps. Though he didn’t rush the ball well, as a receiver, he thrived, catching eight passes for 100 yards and a 50-yard touchdown. Robinson is a must-start for Monday’s game.

Top three wide receivers

Keon Coleman on the road versus the New York Jets

To some surprise, Keon Coleman is a must-start this week. Coleman, against the Ravens defense, had eight receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown; last year’s second-round pick is quickly emerging as Josh Allen’s favorite target. Coleman is a must-start for Sunday’s game.

Justin Jefferson at home versus the Atlanta Falcons

Jefferson’s 44-yards, one-touchdown last week is not a stat line we are accustomed to. The Vikings offense runs through him; with quarterback J.J. McCarthy still learning the NFL game, he has to get the ball to his best receiver. Last week the Falcons defense allowed Buccaneers rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka to have four receptions, 67 yards and two touchdowns. Jefferson torched Atlanta last year for 132 yards and two touchdowns; Jefferson is a must-start for Monday’s game.

Devonta Smith on the road versus the Kansas City Chiefs

Neither Smith nor A.J. Brown got many targets last week against Dallas; however, I am expecting a huge game from both receivers, but more so Smith. The Chargers’ wide-outs combined for 300-plus yards receiving on the Chiefs’ defense. With A.J. Brown likely drawing the Chiefs’ number one cover corner, Smith should be the difference maker. He is a must-start for Sunday’s game.

Top three tight ends

Travis Kelce at home versus the Philadelphia Eagles

With Xavier Worthy sidelined, expect Kelce to be Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target. In his career, Kelce has a history of success against Eagles defenders. Kelce is a must-start for Sunday’s game.

T.J. Hockenson at home versus the Atlanta Falcons

We’re all in on the Vikings offense; tight end T.J. Hockenson is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. The former first-round pick will be going up against a Falcons pass defense that has allowed 159 yards per game, which ranks 10th in the league. Hockenson is a must-start for Monday’s game.

Trey McBride at home versus the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers’ defense was atrocious last week against Jacksonville. McBride was the only tight end in 12 games with five-plus catches in 2024, showing his consistency and reliability for quarterback Kyler Murray. McBride is a must-start for Sunday’s game.

Top three defenses

Denver Broncos on the road versus the Indianapolis Colts

Let’s relax on the Daniel Jones hype. Jones played well in the Colts’ season opener against Miami, but Denver’s defense is one of the most prestigious defenses in the league. After racking up six sacks and two fumble recoveries last week against Tennessee. The Broncos defense is a must-start for Sunday’s game.

Arizona Cardinals at home versus the Carolina Panthers

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young struggled last week, turning the ball over three times and their offense did not play well. The Cardinals’ defense is a must-start for Sunday’s game.

Baltimore Ravens at home versus the Cleveland Browns

The Ravens defense is looking for a confidence booster, and it could not have come at the right time, as they take on a 40-year-old Joe Flacco, who lacks mobility. Expect Baltimore’s pass rush to feast. The Ravens defense is a must-start for Sunday’s game.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @ T_PettySports.