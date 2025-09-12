Sophomore Khloe Radford goes up for the kill against Terry Sanford, showcasing her offensive power as the Lady Scots battled their way to a thrilling victory.

LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots have endured a challenging nine-day stretch, but their perseverance paid off as they defeated the Terry Sanford Bulldogs 3-1 on Thursday night, improving their record to 6-5.

Though the scoreboard shows a victory, the Lady Scots’ performance was riddled with errors. Thursday’s match-up was reminiscent of the Scots’ defeat to Richmond High on Sept. 4. The Lady Scots jumped to a 2-0 lead over the Bulldogs but could not close it out. Errors piled up, the energy level dipped and the Bulldogs stole the third set.

“We went down, and we folded and couldn’t recover,” head coach Adam Romain said. “I told the team in the huddle, ‘Let’s come out with a fresh mindset and go back to what was working in the first and second sets.’”

The fourth set began with the Bulldogs taking control, quickly building a significant lead of 11-4. Romain called a timeout to address his team and provide critical feedback, which sparked a comeback. Scotland battled back and refused to let their home-court advantage go to waste, as they put together a late scoring clinic to capture the set and secure the win 26-24.

After starting out with a 5-3 record, Scotland has won just one of their last three games. With tough match-ups coming up in Cape Fear and Lumberton, the Lady Scots need to find the energy to string together wins.

“We have so much to fix as a team, including a lack of energy and working on ourselves internally, because we have to travel to face one of the top two teams in the conference, and hopefully we can compete,” Romain said.

The Scots now have a 6-5 record and are set to travel to Purnell Swett on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.

