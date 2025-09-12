LAUREL HILL — A Laurel Hill man is facing multiple drug and firearm charges following a search of his home, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday at the residence of Vernon Scott Norton, 53, on Rockingham Road. Norton was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a felon; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said illegal narcotics and a firearm were seized during the search. Because Norton is a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

He was booked into the Scotland County Detention Center without bond.