PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been awarded $750,000 through a History of Equal Rights grant from the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, to restore the iconic façade of Old Main, the most recognizable building on campus and a treasured landmark in the Lumbee community.

Combined with $550,000 in university funds, the total $1.3 million project marks the first significant renovation to the building since its restoration in 1979.

“Old Main is the heart of our campus, and its history is woven into the very identity of UNC Pembroke,” said Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. “This investment ensures Old Main will continue to stand as a beacon of education, culture and opportunity for generations to come. We are deeply grateful for the federal support that makes preserving and protecting this treasured landmark possible,” Cummings said.

The grant was secured after more than a year of research, planning and collaboration under the direction of Chief of Staff Jess Boersma, who led a dedicated grant-writing team which consisted of Paul Jolicoeur, Dr. Amy Hertel Locklear, Kevin Witmore and Trinity Murray.

“Securing this funding took the dedication of partners across local, state, tribal and federal levels,” Dr. Boersma said. “Together, we are not only preserving a historic structure but ensuring that Old Main remains a symbol of resilience and opportunity well into the future.

“It became very clear when I first came to UNCP that Old Main is a special place for the community, the university and the region,” Boersma said. “Seeing that it needed repair, we thought about innovative ways to preserve this historic building. With Chancellor Cummings’ support, we formed a team that could collaborate, gather community backing and secure competitive federal funding.”

Old Main’s significance extends far beyond its brick walls. Completed in 1923 as the first brick building on campus, it has symbolized education, resilience and equal rights. The building was slated for demolition in 1972, but public protests saved it. A year later, a fire — believed to be arson — gutted the structure. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1976, Old Main was fully restored and reopened in 1979. Today, it houses the Museum of the Southeast

American Indian, the Department of American Indian Studies and the Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center.

“This grant shows the national impact of Old Main,” Boersma said. “It’s a historic building for the Southeast, deeply connected to the Lumbee Tribe’s pursuit of equal rights, and it stands as a testament to the university’s founding mission —education for American Indians and access for all.”

Support for the project poured in from the local, regional, state, tribal and federal levels. Key advocates included U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, U.S. Senators Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, UNC System President Peter Hans, Elizabeth Morra, vice president for Federal Relations for the UNC System, N.C. Department of Administration Secretary Pamela Cashwell, Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery, State Commission of Indian Affairs Executive Director Greg Richardson, Town of Pembroke, Pembroke Tourism Board, Robeson County Office of Economic Development and Robeson County Manager Kelli Blue.

“As both a proud UNCP alumna and vice chair of the UNC Board of Governors, I know how deeply Old Main’s history is woven into the identity of this university and our community,” Blue said. “Securing this federal funding ensures we can preserve this iconic landmark for future generations, while honoring its legacy as a symbol of education, resilience and opportunity for the people of Robeson County and beyond.”

The Old Main façade restoration project will address repairs to the pediment, mortar replacement, improved environmental protections and other updates to preserve the building’s distinctive front. The work will be led by Jenkins Peer Architects and Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates.

The university is seeking additional funding to address other needed restoration work, including roof replacement, brickwork repair, climate control upgrades, window restoration and other accessibility and safety improvements.

“Old Main is our front door — it’s on our logo, it’s where we welcome guests, and it’s where our story begins,” Boersma said. “The community has always rallied behind this building, and with this investment, we’re ensuring that it will continue to inspire future generations.”