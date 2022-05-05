Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners at 6 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible) on Monday, June 6, 2022 at the, Scotland County Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1403 W. Boulevard, Laurinburg, NC to consider the following requests:

The Board will receive comments and recommendations regarding statutory revisions to the Scotland County Zoning Ordinance, Land Use Plan, in an effort to bring the plan into compliance with Chapter 160D of the N.C. General Statutes. ‘Chapter 160D’ refers broadly to the updating of NC General Statutes that contain the rules for how local jurisdictions (both municipalities and counties) can regulate development through areas such as zoning and subdivisions. Chapter 160D and various related provisions were established under Session Law 2019-111, enacted in July 2019.

Persons interested are invited to attend this Public Hearing and express their opinions regarding the above request. Scotland County Government makes every effort to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you are handicapped individual and/or need an interpreter, please notify us at 910-277-2419 at least 72 hours before the hearing.