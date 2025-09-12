HAMLET — Eleven high school students at Shaw Academy in Laurel Hill are taking classes this fall semester at Richmond Community College.

“With the new Career and College Promise Pathway, we are now able to reach students we haven’t been able to before. Shaw Academy embraced the opportunity immediately and is genuinely excited about what this means for their students,” said Dean of K-12 Partnerships at RichmondCC Kary Edmondson. “We are thankful for the leadership of Kesha Hood, Director of High Schools, and Dr. Joshua Williams, Shaw Academy Principal, for making this possible.”

Shaw Academy has a dedicated classroom for the students taking RichmondCC classes. Each student is taking two classes this semester and then two next semester.

Those who successfully complete two of the RichmondCC classes and graduate high school with a GPA of 2.8 or higher are eligible to receive the RichmondCC Guarantee. The Guarantee grants them two years of free tuition at RichmondCC upon their enrollment the fall semester after graduating from high school.

“I am very thankful and excited for this opportunity that RichmondCC has given our Shaw Academy students! These young people are excited to show that they can be successful taking college classes in high school and they are making intentional and thoughtful moves toward their future goals,” Hood said.