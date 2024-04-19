Team Unified’s seventh-grade team won the USBA Basketball Association Rising Stars championships in Raleigh, going undefeated and capturing the tournament title in the seventh-grade division.

The eighth grade team also had a strong showing, finishing as runner-ups in their respective division.

Catch the teams in action locally on April 27, with game time starting around 8 a.m. and playing until 8 p.m. at St Andrews University, Sycamore Lane Elementary, Spring Hill Middle, Shaw Academy, and Wagram Rec Center.