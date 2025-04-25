The Scotland baseball squad will matchup with Southern Lee in the first round of the conference tournament on Monday night. Here, Dylan Tilson (22) throws a pitch during the Scots’ home game against the Cavaliers back on March 11. File Photo

LAURINBURG —The 2025 Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) baseball tournament is now set following the conclusion of all conference matchups during the regular season on Thursday night. Scotland as the No. 5 seed in the conference will travel to Southern Lee for a matchup with the Cavaliers, the No. 4 seed in the conference for a first round matchup on Monday night. The Scots last competed in the Robeson County Slugfest, falling in the fifth-place game to Purnell Swett on Tuesday afternoon at Fairmont High School by a score of 3-2.

The Scots dropped both matchups with Southern Lee during the regular season, falling at home back on March 11 in a 6-3 final and on the road three days later (March 14) by a score of 6-5. Scotland went 7-5 in conference games this season and 12-10 overall while the Cavaliers compiled a 14-9 record with an identical 7-5 mark in conference play. Southern Lee fell to Lee County twice this week, losing on the road 1-0 on Wednesday and 4-1 at home on Thursday night.

Pinecrest as the top seed will get a bye into the semifinals on Tuesday night. The full schedule for next week’s conference tournament is below with the conference record of the teams in parentheses:

Monday, April 28-First Round

No. 7 Hoke County (0-12) @ No. 2 Richmond (8-4)

No. 6 Union Pines (3-9) @ No. 3 Lee County (7-5)

No. 5 Scotland (7-5) @ No. 4 Southern Lee (7-5)

Tuesday, April 29-Semifinals

Scotland/Southern Lee @ No. 1 Pinecrest (10-2)

Union Pines/Lee County vs. Hoke County/Richmond with the higher seed hosting

Thursday, May 1-Championship Game

Semifinals winners with the higher seed hosting

Softball conference standings complete

The Lady Scots as the top seed will have a bye through the first round of the tournament. The final two games of the conference regular season were completed on Thursday night with Lee County beating Southern Lee 16-10 and Union Pines beating Pinecrest 12-2.

Scotland will be at home on Tuesday night for a semifinal matchup. The final regular season standings for the SAC are below:

1. Scotland 12-0 (21-1 overall)

2. Hoke County 9-3 (16-5 overall)

3. Union Pines 9-3 (15-8 overall)

4. Richmond 5-7 (8-16 overall)

5. Lee County 3-9 (5-13 overall)

6. Pinecrest 3-9 (6-16 overall)

7. Southern Lee 1-11 (2-15 overall)