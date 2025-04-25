LAURINBURG —The 2025 Sandhills Athletic Conference (SAC) baseball tournament is now set following the conclusion of all conference matchups during the regular season on Thursday night. Scotland as the No. 5 seed in the conference will travel to Southern Lee for a matchup with the Cavaliers, the No. 4 seed in the conference for a first round matchup on Monday night. The Scots last competed in the Robeson County Slugfest, falling in the fifth-place game to Purnell Swett on Tuesday afternoon at Fairmont High School by a score of 3-2.

The Scots dropped both matchups with Southern Lee during the regular season, falling at home back on March 11 in a 6-3 final and on the road three days later (March 14) by a score of 6-5. Scotland went 7-5 in conference games this season and 12-10 overall while the Cavaliers compiled a 14-9 record with an identical 7-5 mark in conference play. Southern Lee fell to Lee County twice this week, losing on the road 1-0 on Wednesday and 4-1 at home on Thursday night.

Pinecrest as the top seed will get a bye into the semifinals on Tuesday night. The full schedule for next week’s conference tournament is below with the conference record of the teams in parentheses:

Monday, April 28-First Round

No. 7 Hoke County (0-12) @ No. 2 Richmond (8-4)

No. 6 Union Pines (3-9) @ No. 3 Lee County (7-5)

No. 5 Scotland (7-5) @ No. 4 Southern Lee (7-5)

Tuesday, April 29-Semifinals

Scotland/Southern Lee @ No. 1 Pinecrest (10-2)

Union Pines/Lee County vs. Hoke County/Richmond with the higher seed hosting

Thursday, May 1-Championship Game

Semifinals winners with the higher seed hosting

Softball conference standings complete

The Lady Scots as the top seed will have a bye through the first round of the tournament. The final two games of the conference regular season were completed on Thursday night with Lee County beating Southern Lee 16-10 and Union Pines beating Pinecrest 12-2.

Scotland will be at home on Tuesday night for a semifinal matchup. The final regular season standings for the SAC are below:

1. Scotland 12-0 (21-1 overall)

2. Hoke County 9-3 (16-5 overall)

3. Union Pines 9-3 (15-8 overall)

4. Richmond 5-7 (8-16 overall)

5. Lee County 3-9 (5-13 overall)

6. Pinecrest 3-9 (6-16 overall)

7. Southern Lee 1-11 (2-15 overall)